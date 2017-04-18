Boil water advisory in effect for Mer...

Boil water advisory in effect for Mercier and Sainte-Martine

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A boil water advisory issued for the south shore communities of Mercier and Sainte-Martine Wednesday afternoon, are still in effect Thursday. As a precautionary measure, officials are warning residents to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week 5 hr Madeleine 1
News Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q... 5 hr infrastructure fails 1
News Joe Raude is a man of the earth 5 hr Madeleine 1
News Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec 5 hr infrastructure fails 1
News A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j... 5 hr outdoor pooling 1
News Saint-Andre-Avellin, Que., to declare state of ... 5 hr Madeleine 1
News Montreal to name public space after Jean Lapierre 5 hr Iles-de-la-Madeleine 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC