Boil water advisory in effect for Mercier and Sainte-Martine
A boil water advisory issued for the south shore communities of Mercier and Sainte-Martine Wednesday afternoon, are still in effect Thursday. As a precautionary measure, officials are warning residents to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.
