Bishop Street merchants gearing up for court fight over lengthy construction work

The ongoing construction work on Bishop Street, between de Maisonneuve and Sainte-Catherine Street, has taken its toll on local-area businesses and on Wednesday a group of merchants decided to fight back. The struggling businesses filed an application in Quebec Superior Court against both the City of Montreal and the Societe de transport de Montreal , arguing that infrastructure work to build a mechanical ventilation post at the nearby Guy-Concordia metro station, has driven customers away resulting in a steep loss in revenues.

