Bishop Street merchants gearing up for court fight over lengthy construction work
The ongoing construction work on Bishop Street, between de Maisonneuve and Sainte-Catherine Street, has taken its toll on local-area businesses and on Wednesday a group of merchants decided to fight back. The struggling businesses filed an application in Quebec Superior Court against both the City of Montreal and the Societe de transport de Montreal , arguing that infrastructure work to build a mechanical ventilation post at the nearby Guy-Concordia metro station, has driven customers away resulting in a steep loss in revenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Thu
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Wed
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Wed
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Wed
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Wed
|David
|1
|CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '...
|Wed
|Halton
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|28
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC