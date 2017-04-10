Birds vs. buildings in St. Laurent we...

Birds vs. buildings in St. Laurent wetlands

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: CTV

Birdwatchers, environmental activists, and those who just like walking outside offered tours Friday of the wetlands in St. Laurent, the same area that is slated for future development and a court battle. Geraldine Gatien was one of the many taking part, unaware of what Mother Nature was hiding right beside the airport where she worked for 35 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 5 min Nestle is Poland ... 1
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Thu CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi... Wed Walter 2
News CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ... Apr 12 maybe 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St... Apr 12 David 1
News CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '... Apr 12 Halton 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC