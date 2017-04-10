Analysis: Many Syrian refugees still struggling after 12 full months in Canada
Immigration Department evaluations of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's effort to welcome 26,000 refugees from war-torn Syria reveal high rates of unemployment, costly barriers to rental housing and difficulties shifting from Arabic to French or English. Although many refugee families are doing relatively well after their first 12 months in Canada, when they're supported mostly by the federal government, others are facing a range of trials as they transfer in "Month 13" to provincial welfare and other programs.
