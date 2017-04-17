Accend Capital to Acquire Block 103 Iron-Ore Property from ML Gold
Accend Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent effective April 13, 2017, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the Block 103 iron ore property from ML Gold Corp. an arm's length party . Block 103 is a series of Newfoundland and Labrador mineral licenses, located in the Labrador Trough, Labrador, approximately 30 kilometres northwest of the mining town of Schefferville, Quebec.
