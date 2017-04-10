A lukewarm welcome to new Pointe-Claire medical marijuana facility
One of the world's largest producers of medical marijuana is set to open a new production facility in Pointe-Claire and the reaction from nearby residents has been mixed. David May, who lives near the site of the planned facility on Hymus Blvd. said he doesn't believe Aurora Cannabis belongs near the residential neighbourhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical...
|3 hr
|Pot
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|12 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Apr 13
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Apr 12
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC