A look back at gasoline prices in 2016 - Concerns in Montreal, rejoicing in Quebec City
Quebec's gasoline price analysis for 2016 brings out some worrisome facts for the Montreal area, despite a general decline in acquisition costs and pump prices that benefited all Quebec motorists. Is the industry greedier in Montreal? In the Montreal area, with numerous high-volume gas stations, high sales volume per outlet and a broad range of banners, Quebec's biggest market ought to be more dynamic and more competitive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j...
|Apr 20
|outdoor pooling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC