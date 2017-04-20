200 homes flooded in Sainte-Therese, Laval rivers still rising
Several rivers across Quebec continued to be closely monitored for possible flooding Saturday due to heavy rain this past week, combined with melting snow. Hydro Meteo said particular attention was being paid to the Riviere des Prairies and the Rivieres des Milles Iles in Laval, where water levels are still rising.
