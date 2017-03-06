'You're being Trumped': Canadian citizen says she was denied...

'You're being Trumped': Canadian citi...

A Montrealer who is a Canadian citizen by birth says she was barred from entering the United States and told to get a valid visa if she ever wants to cross the border. Manpreet Kooner said she was turned away at a crossing along the Quebec-Vermont border on Sunday after a six-hour wait where she was fingerprinted, photographed and questioned before being refused.

