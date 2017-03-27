York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
The Regional Municipality of York has confirmed its involvement in the Pan-Ontario Electric Bus Demonstration and Integration Trial by approving the purchase of six fully battery electric transit vehicles to operate in the Town of Newmarket, Ontario. The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium brought York Region Transit together with funding partners, research teams, technology tools, and manufacturing stakeholders.
