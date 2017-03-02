Witness at trial of ex-skiing coach Bertrand Charest says he was a very controllinga

Bertrand Charest is seen in a court drawing during a bail hearing, Monday, March 16, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que. The first witness at the sex-assault trial of a former national ski coach who faces 57 charges says the accused began kissing her and touching her breasts in 1997 when she was 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike McLaughlin SAINT-JEROME, Que.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.