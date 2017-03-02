Witness at trial of ex-skiing coach B...

Witness at trial of ex-skiing coach Bertrand Charest says he was a very controllinga

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Bertrand Charest is seen in a court drawing during a bail hearing, Monday, March 16, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que. The first witness at the sex-assault trial of a former national ski coach who faces 57 charges says the accused began kissing her and touching her breasts in 1997 when she was 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike McLaughlin SAINT-JEROME, Que.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Feb 21 Herz Eisen 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... Feb 21 need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ... Feb 21 what a mess 1
News Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can... Feb 20 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC