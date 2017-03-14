Witness at Charest trial says ex-ski ...

Witness at Charest trial says ex-ski coach slept with her when she was 15

A witness at the trial of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest, who faces a total of 57 charges involving 12 young females, has testified that Charest began sleeping with her when she was 15 years old.

Quebec, Canada

