Chef Eric Gonzalez is seen preparing the "Salmon Tartare with Caviar" dish at the Restaurant L'Atelier de JoA l Robuchon on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Montreal Casino, in Montreal, Quebec. Even when compared to such luminous contemporaries as Alain Ducasse, Guy Savoy or Alain Passard, chef JoA l Robuchon is incontestably a giant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.