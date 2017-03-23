What's happening in Prince County?
Library Maker Space: DIY spaces where families can gather to create, invent and learn every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Summerside Rotary Library in the Inspire Learning Centre, March 25. Fun Shuffleboard at Summerside Legion on Saturdays at 12 noon. Kitchen Party from 3 to 6 p.m. features Jordan LeClair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 17
|lint
|2
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,...
|Mar 15
|similar to bleach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC