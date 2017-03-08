What to expect when you cross the Canada-U.S. border
They can search your phone, delay you for hours or tell you to go back to Canada. Suddenly, the world's friendliest border doesn't seem so friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|23 hr
|fvb
|2
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Tue
|Faith
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|Tue
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|Tue
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|Tue
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Tue
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Toronto startup Chef's Plate shines in emerging...
|Tue
|how far will u drive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC