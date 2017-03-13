West Island women knit muffs for Alzheimer's patients across Montreal
WATCH ABOVE: A group of Pointe-Claire seniors are gathering to knit hand muffs in an effort to reduce anxiety and promote calmness in people living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 9
|Alex
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Mar 9
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|Mar 8
|fvb
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|Mar 7
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|Mar 7
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|Mar 7
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC