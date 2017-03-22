Victim of fatal crash identified
On March 21, 2017 at approximately 1:55pm members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two vehicle collision on County Road 7 and Boucks Hill Road, South Dundas Township, ON. The investigation revealed that the Car, driven by William MORRISON of South Dundas, Ontario, was travelling Northbound on Boucks Hill Road, South Dundas Township, entered onto County Road 7 and collided with an Eastbound Tractor trailer on County Road 7. Ontario - Surete du Quebec has activated an AMBER Alert in relation to the abduction of a 4 yr old boy from Saint-Jerome, QC.
