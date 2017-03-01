US and Canadian scientists to study c...

US and Canadian scientists to study cross-border flooding

Read more: The Daily News-Record

U.S. and Canadian scientists are planning to spend the next five years studying flooding on Lake Champlain and the Richelieu River, which drains the lake north into Quebec, and whether methods can be developed to control future flooding. Besides studying the causes of past floods, particularly the historic floods in 2011, the scientists will look for ways to better forecast flooding and measures to reduce the effects of future floods, considered likely with weather extremes in an era of climate change.

Quebec, Canada

