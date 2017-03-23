UPDATE 1-Noranda says zinc output 50-60 pct at strike-hit Quebec plant
Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on. It was Noranda's first statement on plant output since the strike began.
