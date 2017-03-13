UPDATE 1-Canada's Couche Tard posts 4.7 pct rise in profit
Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard reported a 4.7 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, largely boosted by acquisitions. Couche Tard, one of Canada's most acquisitive companies, has been expanding through deals in Europe, Canada and the United States.
