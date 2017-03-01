Two effigies from around the 12th cen...

Two effigies from around the 12th century have been saved from further damage as part of the repairs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Western Telegraph

AN ambitious project to restore Llangwm's medieval church is finally reaching its conclusion thanks to the help of over 100 volunteers. The Church of St Jerome has been closed for 18 months for the extensive renovations, and will now reopen its doors on Monday, March 6. Not only is the building now free from the damp that was threatening its two 700-year-old effigies, it is now the proud possessor of a state-of-the art underfloor heating system, a first for any medieval church in Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Clement hangs up on CBC Daybreak after exc... 19 hr Tony from Peel Br... 1
News The American Dream Moved to Canada 19 hr protect Canada 1
News Trump ordering review of Obama rule protecting ... 19 hr protect Canada 1
News McParland: If the Liberals won't make adequate ... 19 hr protect Canada 1
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... 19 hr protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC