Two effigies from around the 12th century have been saved from further damage as part of the repairs
AN ambitious project to restore Llangwm's medieval church is finally reaching its conclusion thanks to the help of over 100 volunteers. The Church of St Jerome has been closed for 18 months for the extensive renovations, and will now reopen its doors on Monday, March 6. Not only is the building now free from the damp that was threatening its two 700-year-old effigies, it is now the proud possessor of a state-of-the art underfloor heating system, a first for any medieval church in Britain.
