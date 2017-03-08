Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to anti-Islam, pro-white 'journalist'
Some federal Conservative leadership contenders have given interviews to a self-proclaimed online journalist who regularly posts accolades to the superiority of white people, along with diatribes against immigration in general and Muslims in particular. Video of those largely anodyne interviews appear on Kevin J. Johnston's YouTube channel, FreedomReport.ca, alongside more inflammatory video rants - including one in which Johnston warns Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, author of a motion condemning Islamophobia, that he'll be there "with a big, fat smile" to film the moment when she's shot by a "gun nut."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|16 hr
|Alex
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Thu
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|Wed
|fvb
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|Tue
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|Tue
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|Tue
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC