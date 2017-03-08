Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to anti-Islam, pro-white 'journalist'

Some federal Conservative leadership contenders have given interviews to a self-proclaimed online journalist who regularly posts accolades to the superiority of white people, along with diatribes against immigration in general and Muslims in particular. Video of those largely anodyne interviews appear on Kevin J. Johnston's YouTube channel, FreedomReport.ca, alongside more inflammatory video rants - including one in which Johnston warns Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, author of a motion condemning Islamophobia, that he'll be there "with a big, fat smile" to film the moment when she's shot by a "gun nut."

