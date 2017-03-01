Top 10 scams targeting Canadians in terms of number of complaints received
Alexa Gendron-O'Donnell, assistant Deputy Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, announces the Competition Bureau's top 10 scams that targeted Canadians in 2016 during a news conference, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson MONTREAL - The Competition Bureau, in conjunction with the Better Business Bureau, Quebec-based consumers group Option consommateurs and other fraud-prevention partners announced Wednesday the top 10 fraud scams targeting Canadians in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Feb 21
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Feb 20
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC