The northern road to safety
It's been a waiting game for Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd to make progress on improving traveller safety on Highway 11. The notorious stretch of two-lane pavement between North Bay and the Tri-Towns has become a year-round regional issue for residents and businesses impacted by highway closures caused by serious motor vehicle accidents. Last fall, Kidd received the collision statistics from the Ontario Provincial Police but is still waiting for them to set a meeting date with him to dive into the specifics of the report, particularly involving incidents with transport trucks.
