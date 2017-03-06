The invisible (and often expensive) s...

The invisible (and often expensive) spiritual boundaries that surround Canadian cities

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

An image of the CP rail line in Toronto, part of which forms the southern boundary of the Toronto eruv. In Toronto it can be spotted from the CP rail line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liberals accused of rigging local races after c... 49 min a Mayor left out ... 1
News Toronto startup Chef's Plate shines in emerging... 4 hr how far will u drive 1
News Government pressed on plan to deal with migrant... 22 hr Hemmingford Quebec 1
News Canadian woman denied entry to U.S., told she n... 22 hr finger printed 2 1
News Spencer: Hey, watch what you say about freedom ... Mon limited time 2 talk 1
News No Fixed Address: Soaring rents are 'squeezing ... Mon good kids 1
News No Fixed Address: rental market for Torontonian... Mon where will grandk... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC