The 16th annual P.E.I. Day picnic celebrated in Fort DeSoto State Park
Prince Edward Island snowbirds and guests gathered at Fort DeSoto State Park in St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 12, celebrating the 16th annual P.E.I. Day picnic in the sunshine state. Ron Moores of Chelsea, Que., was master of ceremonies, substituting for J.P. Gaudet who recently returned to P.E.I. following surgery.
