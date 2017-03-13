St. Lawrence overflows onto Quebec City streets following storm
Quebec City firefighters help a driver get out of her car near the St. Lawrence River. The St. Lawrence River overflowed its banks in Quebec City and across the river, in Levis, following the major winter storm that swept through southern and central Quebec Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.
