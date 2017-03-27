Show Choir Canada, Canada's Best Youn...

Show Choir Canada, Canada's Best Young Performers, Returns & Expands in 2017

The 7th annual, highly anticipated and internationally regarded Show Choir Canada Junior Championships and Show Choir Canada Championships return to Toronto, Friday April 7, 2017, andSaturday April 8, 2017, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre to showcase the very best of Canada's next generation of music and stage superstars. Inspired by the cultural phenomenon of "show choirs" conceived in the United States, combining song and dance choreography into performances, and made popular around the globe by the hit TV-show Glee , Show Choir Canada's championships, co-Founded by George Rand o l ph and Peter da Costa , have become an established annual highlight in Toronto's performing arts scene.

Quebec, Canada

