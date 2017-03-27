Show Choir Canada, Canada's Best Young Performers, Returns & Expands in 2017
The 7th annual, highly anticipated and internationally regarded Show Choir Canada Junior Championships and Show Choir Canada Championships return to Toronto, Friday April 7, 2017, andSaturday April 8, 2017, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre to showcase the very best of Canada's next generation of music and stage superstars. Inspired by the cultural phenomenon of "show choirs" conceived in the United States, combining song and dance choreography into performances, and made popular around the globe by the hit TV-show Glee , Show Choir Canada's championships, co-Founded by George Rand o l ph and Peter da Costa , have become an established annual highlight in Toronto's performing arts scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|3 hr
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 17
|lint
|2
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC