Rothschild Caribbean Estate Goes On Sale For $67 Million
A sprawling Caribbean estate first owned by Benjamin de Rothschild, complete with a coconut grove and private beach, can be yours for a hot $67 million. The "Girasol" property, located on the French-Dutch island of St. Barts, otherwise known as St. Barthelemy, includes two villas, with six bedrooms in total.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 9
|Alex
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Mar 9
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|Mar 8
|fvb
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|Mar 7
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|Mar 7
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|Mar 7
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC