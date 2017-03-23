Remedies, protections and enforcement - it's all in there, says Terry
Since being elected in 2015, MP Terry Sheehan has ensured that strengthening the Canadian steel industry remains a priority for the federal government. Sheehan is co-chair of the all-party Parliamentary Steel Caucus, member of Standing Committee on Industry, Science, and Technology, and is a vocal advocate for steel during the Standing Committee on International Trade's study of the industry.
