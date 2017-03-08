Release conditions varied for two Que...

Release conditions varied for two Quebec accused

Maxime Brodeur, 35, and co-accused Stephanie Renaud, 37, both of Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts, are each charged with two counts of possession and a single count of possession for the purpose of trafficking involving marijuana and cocaine. They are also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon knowing it was prohibited, unauthorized possession of a weapon in a vehicle and possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition.

