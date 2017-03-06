RCMP officer dies after collision near Canada-U.S. border
The officer was travelling on Route 202 in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle Monday evening when the car he was in collided with a tractor. An RCMP officer has died after the car he was in collided with a tractor on a rural Quebec highway Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government pressed on plan to deal with migrant...
|17 hr
|Hemmingford Quebec
|1
|Canadian woman denied entry to U.S., told she n...
|18 hr
|finger printed 2
|1
|Spencer: Hey, watch what you say about freedom ...
|Mon
|limited time 2 talk
|1
|No Fixed Address: Soaring rents are 'squeezing ...
|Mon
|good kids
|1
|No Fixed Address: rental market for Torontonian...
|Mon
|where will grandk...
|1
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mon
|Scare Canada
|1
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mon
|Righty01
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC