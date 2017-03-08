Quebec town settles with police chief who was harassed by his own officers

After 30 years investigating crime in Montreal, a late-career stint as chief of police in the Laurentian resort town of Mont-Tremblant should have been easy for Michel Ledoux. Instead it turned into a nightmare as the chief became the target of a harassment campaign waged by his own officers, then was fired and criminally charged for using hidden cameras and recording devices to identify his tormentors.

