Quebec pounded by winter storm, Couil...

Quebec pounded by winter storm, Couillard acknowledges need for better response

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Tractor-trailers sit off the road after a crash involving at least 30 vehicles on a major highway east of Toronto caused a chemical spill on Tuesday, prompting police to evacuate the area. Tractor-trailers sit off the road after a crash involving at least 30 vehicles on a major highway east of Toronto caused a chemical spill on Tuesday, prompting police to evacuate the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... 4 hr Operation Obliger 1
News Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,... 4 hr similar to bleach 1
News How common are chemical spills involving trucks? 4 hr fluorosilicic acid 1
News Pile-ups in Quebec injure at least 3; cause che... 4 hr sodium hypochlorite 1
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Mar 9 Alex 1
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... Mar 9 Faith Hope and Ch... 3
News 'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border... Mar 8 fvb 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC