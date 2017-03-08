Quebec police renew investigation int...

Quebec police renew investigation into Cree woman's death in Val-d'Or after 25 years

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: CBC News

Rose-Ann Blackned was found beaten to death in Val d'Or, Quebec in 1991. More than 25 years later, her family still has questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Thu Alex 1
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... Thu Faith Hope and Ch... 3
News 'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border... Mar 8 fvb 2
News Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling... Mar 7 sad 1
News Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ... Mar 7 Winter 1
News Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada Mar 7 enough already 1
News Liberals accused of rigging local races after c... Mar 7 a Mayor left out ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC