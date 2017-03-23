Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in slaying of ex-girlfriend
Anthony Pratte-Lops was charged today in the death of 18-year-old Daphne Huard-Boudreault at the courthouse in St-Hyacinthe and will remain behind bars until his case returns to court April 19. Huard-Boudreault died in hospital on Wednesday after being found badly beaten in a home the couple had shared in Mont-St-Hilaire, southeast of Montreal. Her work colleagues at a convenience store in nearby Otterburn Park have told various media the young woman feared her ex-boyfriend and they alleged local police weren't much help to her.
