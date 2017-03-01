Quebec investing $1.3B into Montreal-...

Quebec investing $1.3B into Montreal-area roadwork

The $1.3 billion was announced Friday morning by the ministers of transport, municipal affairs and the minister responsible for the Montreal region. The money will be spent on projects including a new overpass at the junction of Highways 13 and 40, the continuation of the Turcot and improvements to Highway 25, access to the Sherbrooke interchange.

