Quebec budget 'excellent news' for Montreal's public transit plans, mayor says
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre called the 2017 provincial budget 'excellent news' for the city because it contains investments in big projects such as the electrification of public transit. Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says he's "really, really pleased" the provincial budget includes spending on some big public transit projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|1 hr
|just Jay_ for fri...
|2
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|5 hr
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Tue
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC