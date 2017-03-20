Public service director was told her ...

Public service director was told her staff wanted to 'kill her'...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: National Post

A public service director was told her workers wanted her dead and would eat her liver after a gossip problem in a deeply dysfunctional Gatineau, Que., government office descended into threats, allegations of tyranny, and a teary meeting between senior executives. Things got so bad in the Research and Policy directorate at what was formerly known as the Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development in 2012 and 2013 that outside specialists in conflict resolution were brought in, according to a recent decision by the Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security... 23 hr Dominique Mohammed 2
News Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e... 23 hr Ben Dover - Spartans 1
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Mar 17 lint 2
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,... Mar 15 similar to bleach 1
News How common are chemical spills involving trucks? Mar 15 fluorosilicic acid 1
News Pile-ups in Quebec injure at least 3; cause che... Mar 15 sodium hypochlorite 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,706,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC