Powerful committee quashes Senators' attempt to fund Canada 150 medal program
A group of senators tried to secure Senate money for a Canada 150 medals program Thursday, months after the National Post reported the Liberal government was cancelling a federally-funded program. But plans for an initial run of 5,000 medals saw a major setback after a motion put to the Senate's internal economy, budgets and administration committee to approve $558,750 in funding failed after a tie vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Wed
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Wed
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC