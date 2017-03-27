Powerful committee quashes Senators' attempt to fund Canada 150 medal program

A group of senators tried to secure Senate money for a Canada 150 medals program Thursday, months after the National Post reported the Liberal government was cancelling a federally-funded program. But plans for an initial run of 5,000 medals saw a major setback after a motion put to the Senate's internal economy, budgets and administration committee to approve $558,750 in funding failed after a tie vote.

