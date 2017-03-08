Police seek other victims after man a...

Police seek other victims after man arrested in connection with Cote Saint-Luc sexual assault

The Montreal police service's major crimes unit is searching for other possible victims of Adamo Bono, 35. Montreal police are looking for other potential victims, after the arrest of a 35-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with an attack on a 24-year-old woman in CA te Saint-Luc on March 2. Police said the incident began on an STM bus travelling westbound on Van Horne Avenue. The alleged victim said a man sat next to her on the bus and stared at her for the entire ride, trying to engage her in conversation.

