Police release sketch of suspect in kidnapping of Cora president
Quebec provincial police have released a sketch of one of the men they believe was involved in the recent kidnapping of the president of the popular Cora breakfast chain. Police have said the kidnapping of Nicholas Tsouflidis on March 8 was motivated by ransom, although no money was actually paid.
