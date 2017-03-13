Planes crash over shopping centre

Two small planes collided in the air near a Montreal shopping mall on Friday, March 17, with one crashing in the parking lot and the second reportedly landing on the roof. Credit: Facebook/Nicolas Lessard via Storyful Shocked bystanders at the scene of a crash between two small planes over a mall near Montreal.

Quebec, Canada

