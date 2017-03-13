Pile-ups in Quebec injure at least 3; cause chemical spill
Poor driving conditions caused by a major storm resulted in several highway pile-ups in Quebec on Tuesday, including two crashes a few kilometres apart that left at least three people with serious injuries. Quebec Provincial Police say one trucker suffered critical injuries in the first crash on Highway 20 near the community of Saint-Zotique in western Quebec.
