'Papa November Papa, are you listenin...

'Papa November Papa, are you listening?': Air traffic control's...

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: CBC News

One of the planes came to rest in the parking lot of a shopping centre on Montreal South Shore. Moments before two small airplanes collided with each other in the skies above a suburban shopping centre, air traffic control at Saint-Hubert airport was trying desperately to warn one of the pilots of incoming traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First 18 hr lint 2
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Wed Operation Obliger 1
News Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,... Wed similar to bleach 1
News How common are chemical spills involving trucks? Wed fluorosilicic acid 1
News Pile-ups in Quebec injure at least 3; cause che... Wed sodium hypochlorite 1
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... Mar 9 Faith Hope and Ch... 3
News 'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border... Mar 8 fvb 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC