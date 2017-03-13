'Papa November Papa, are you listening?': Air traffic control's...
One of the planes came to rest in the parking lot of a shopping centre on Montreal South Shore. Moments before two small airplanes collided with each other in the skies above a suburban shopping centre, air traffic control at Saint-Hubert airport was trying desperately to warn one of the pilots of incoming traffic.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
