Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Leaders visit Canada, March 20-April 5
There are 1 comment on the The Philipine Reporter story from 7 hrs ago, titled Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Leaders visit Canada, March 20-April 5. In it, The Philipine Reporter reports that:
The Open for Justice campaign, organized by a faith-based social justice organization, KAIROS, is bringing to Canada five delegates from the Philippines, including political, faith and indigenous leaders. The delegates will visit six cities from March 20 to April 5 to ask the Canadian government to address the issues on human rights violations and resources extraction projects in the Philippines by Canadian mining companies.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 5 hrs ago
TAX the RICH to RAISE the POOR in the World !
