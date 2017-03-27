One of two Quebec teens in alleged murder plot declared not criminally responsible
A youth court judge declared the older teen not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder during a hearing on Tuesday in St-Hyacinthe. The pair were charged with a variety of offences, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit sexual assault against classmates at Polyvalente Hyacinthe-Delorme high school, about 60 kilometres east of Montreal.
