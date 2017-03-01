Noranda defers 2017 zinc forecasts due to Quebec plant strike
Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday it was deferring its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to a strike by workers at its Quebec processing plant, the second-largest in North America. It is uncertain how long the strike, which began Feb. 12, will continue at the zinc processing facility in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, said Noranda, as it announced fourth-quarter results.
