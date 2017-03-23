New Valeant Pharmaceuticals CEO got almost $63M US in compensation
Valeant Pharmaceuticals chief executive Joe Papa speaks to reporters after the company's annual meeting in Laval, Que., in June 2016. Valeant Pharmaceuticals says its chairman and CEO received $62.7 million US in compensation for eight months of work last year, even as the Quebec-based drug giant reported a "disappointing" financial performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Wed
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 17
|lint
|2
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,...
|Mar 15
|similar to bleach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC