New Valeant Pharmaceuticals CEO got almost $63M US in compensation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals chief executive Joe Papa speaks to reporters after the company's annual meeting in Laval, Que., in June 2016. Valeant Pharmaceuticals says its chairman and CEO received $62.7 million US in compensation for eight months of work last year, even as the Quebec-based drug giant reported a "disappointing" financial performance.

