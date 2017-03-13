Near-fatal border crossing in Quebec prompts calls for immigration reform
CBC is withholding his family name for his own protection. He made the illegal crossing after first applying for asylum at the Lacolle crossing, only to be rejected because of the agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 9
|Alex
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Mar 9
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|Mar 8
|fvb
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|Mar 7
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|Mar 7
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|Mar 7
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC